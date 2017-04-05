LG G6 Video Review: 1 Month Later

LG’s latest might have just hit store shelves, but we’ve had a chance to spend over a month with it so far, and we’re bringing you the full review today in our latest video on YouTube. LG is back and better than ever with the LG G6, a phone that definitely looks like an LG phone from the back based on the camera and power button layout, but everything else here seems brand new. Sporting a metal and glass build that’s the first of its kind for LG, the LG G6 is fully IP68 water and dust resistant, placing it toe to toe with other flagships in the industry. Sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, the G6 is packing some cutting edge specs.

On the front sits the centerpiece of the phone, the brand new Quad-HD+ IPS LCD panel with 2880 x 1440 resolution, and a crazy aspect ratio of 18:9 (or 2:1 if it makes you feel better). We’ve not yet seen this aspect ratio on a phone, yet it’s one that wholly makes sense given a few things. First off LG is back again with the customizable software buttons that it’s rocked on its flagship phones for years now, and this time there’s a dedicated space for those buttons because of the new screen. Secondly this new ratio divides perfectly in two for multi-window support, and running two apps at once now places them in perfect squares in either landscape or portrait mode.

LG isn’t stopping there either, as they’ve upgraded the camera sensors on the back, adding in two new 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 sensors, one with a 71-degree f/1.8 standard angle lens, and the other with a 125-degree ultra wide angle lens. Even though the megapixel count of the main camera has dropped a bit, the pictures look better than ever thanks to being a newer generation sensor, and the upgrade from 8-megapixels on the 125-degree wide-angle lens over last year’s flagship LG phones is a massive improvement. At $650 this one is looking to be a great alternative to Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8. Check out our review video below to see everything in action!