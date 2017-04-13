LG G6 Pre-Orders Now Available From Three UK

Wireless carrier Three UK announced that it’s now accepting pre-orders for the LG G6. Pre-orders have opened on Thursday and will last for an unspecified amount of time, though the Maidenhead, Berkshire-based company is expected to reveal more details on the matter shortly. For now, the mobile service provider confirmed customers are able to pre-order the LG G6 both online and at physical retail stores, adding that the device starts at £29.00 ($36) per month with a two-year contract and an upfront fee of £129.00 ($161). The contract itself guarantees unlimited texts, 300 minutes of calls, and 500MB of data each month. The company has yet to reveal when LG’s latest Android flagship will start shipping to those who pre-order it, but the wait shouldn’t be too long seeing how the LG G6 already debuted in a number of other markets, meaning interested consumers can expect to receive the device in early May or sooner.

Regarding the handset itself, the LG G6 was officially unveiled at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, following months of anticipation. The latest addition to the LG G series boasts a 5.7-inch FullVision display with a resolution of 2880 by 1440 pixels and an unconventional aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1. The Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer opted to scrap the modular design while creating the successor to the LG G5 and has instead delivered a more durable and rather elegant device with IP68 certification that guarantees the handset is resistant to both dust particles and water. The LG G6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 system-on-chip (SoC) and 4GB of RAM, in addition to boasting 32GB of internal storage. Though some variants of the handset offer double the storage space, LG currently has no plans to release them outside of select Asian markets.

Regardless, the South Korean tech giant is certainly hoping the LG G6 will prove to be a viable alternative to Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8 lineup and other high-end Android smartphones scheduled to be released this spring. Following several years of relatively poor performance, LG’s mobile unit is now looking to bounce back with the LG G6 and once again put its premium products on the map, though time will tell whether it succeeds in that endeavor.