LG G6 Is Now Available For Pre-Order From Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile, a UK-based carrier, has just announced that the LG G6 has joined their lineup of smartphones. The LG G6 was announced back in February during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, and is currently available from a range of carriers all over the world, and Sky Mobile has just also boarded that train. Do keep in mind that you still cannot purchase the LG G6 and get it right away, but you can pre-order one if you’d like, and Sky Mobile has included a number of tariffs for you to choose from.

The company wanted to emphasize their ‘Swap24’ plan, which lets you get the LG G6 for just £36 per month. Sky Mobile says that this is the lowest price for the LG G6 in the UK, and it comes with no upfront cost. This plan will get you 1GB of data with either pay as you use calls and texts, or free unlimited calls and texts for Sky TV customers. Sky Mobile’s Swap plans let you upgrade to a new smartphone when you want with no upfront fees, and Swap plans are available for the LG G6. If you pre-order the LG G6 from Sky Mobile, the company will ship it your way on April 20. If you’d like to get more info regarding Sky Mobile’s LG G6 tariffs and all that, you can take a look at the gallery down below, where we included far more info regarding pricing through various tariffs, or you can click on the source link down below and visit Sky Mobile’s official website where you’ll find all the necessary LG G6 info.

The LG G6 is one of the most powerful devices out in the market, and many would agree that it is one of the best looking ones as well. We’ve already reviewed the LG G6, in case you’d like to check that out. The LG G6 sports a 5.7-inch 2880 x 1440 display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is made out of metal and glass, while it sports 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of expandable internal storage. The phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor, and it packs in a 3,300mAh battery on the inside, which offers fast charging. Do keep in mind that only a 32GB variant of the LG G6 is available through Sky Mobile, and you can choose between Astro Black and Ice Platinum color variants.