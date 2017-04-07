LG G6 Now Available for Purchase from AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular & Sprint

The LG G6 is now finally available at virtually every carrier in the US. After Verizon launched the device last week, and had about a week of exclusivity of the device, the LG G6 is now available from AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Sprint. Those that pre-ordered should already have the device in hand, or it should be on your doorstep later today. Those that do purchase the LG G6 before April 30th, can get a free Google Home from LG. This is the freebie that LG is giving out to all buyers of the LG G6 in the US. Carriers and retailers have their own promos, including free TV’s, buy one get one and more.

Pricing for the LG G6 does vary from carrier to carrier, but it is a bit cheaper than the Galaxy S8 which will be available later this month. The LG G6 is between $600-700 full retail, with T-Mobile and Sprint offering the cheapest prices. All of the carriers do also offer up monthly payments, so you can still get the LG G6 without shelling $600 out right away. Those that picked up the LG G6 or are looking to pick up the LG G6, will want to check out our Best Accessories for the LG G6 so you can get everything you’ll need for your brand new smartphone – like a case to protect the back of that device, since it is glass, and a bit slippery.

LG took a bit of a chance with the G6 this year. Instead of releasing a phone with a normal sized display, and great specs, they opted to go with a taller display. So instead of the typical 16:9 aspect ratio, we have a 18:9 aspect ratio on the G6. This means that the display is a bit taller, but because of this, LG was able to give us a full half an inch of screen in the same space as the 5.2-inch G5. LG has a 5.7-inch QHD+ display here which gives us a resolution of 2880×1440 and is an IPS display. Powering the LG G6 is the Snapdragon 821 processor along with 4GB of RAM. Here in the US we get 32GB of storage (there’s a 64GB model in Asia) and there’s also wireless charging available for the 3300mAh power pack that is inside.