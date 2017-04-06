LG G Watch R & 1st Gen. Watch Urbane Get Android Wear 2.0

The LG G Watch R and the 1st Generation LG Watch Urbane are starting to receive Android Wear 2.0 as users seem to be reporting the arrival of the software update on their devices. Both smartwatches are two of the devices which were listed as watches that would be getting the update when Google initially announced Android Wear 2.0 back in the beginning of February, and although the updates are now just starting to hit devices for users who have them, it’s only after the update was delayed recently due to Google finding a bug that caused them to push back the launch date for some of the watches.

Not all of the compatible watches have been given an exact date for when the update will start to roll out, but a fair number at this point have already been bumped up to the new version of Android Wear software, including the most recently updated watches prior to the two from LG today, which includes the Nixon Mission, and watches from Michael Kors and Fossil. There are still a number of Android Wear smartwatches which are going to receive the update which haven’t yet, like the original Huawei Watch, the ZenWatch 2, the ZenWatch 3, and others, although the update should be just around the corner for the Huawei Watch as it’s been said that Google has fixed the issue that pushed the software update back for it.

Android Wear brings a number of improvements to the system like direct Play Store access so uses can install apps to their watch from the watch itself, instead of having to rely on a companion application that was installed to the connected smartphone. It also brings in Android Pay support, though only for the watches which have NFC installed which is currently only some of the newer watches that have so far launched with Android Wear 2.0 on them this year, like the LG Watch Style, and not any of the devices that are to be updated. In addition to these new functions the notification cards have a slightly updated look and interacting with them has changed some, as tapping on them now gives you more information about the notification while swiping left or right dismisses it instead of cycling through all the ones that are there. To cycle through them, you now swipe up and down.