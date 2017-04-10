More LG Devices May Be Added To The Bootloop Lawsuit

More LG devices may be added to the bootloop class action lawsuit that LG has been having to deal with over a certain collection of their handsets having problems getting stuck in the process of booting up. Bootlooping is the term that’s used when referring to a device that isn’t capable of moving beyond a seemingly infinite loop of the boot cycle, otherwise known as the period of time when powering the device up. Initially the original lawsuit only included two of LG’s prior phones, which were the LG G4 and the LG V10.

As of recently the lawsuit may end up including the LG V20, the LG G5, and the Nexus 5X from 2015 as the web page for the class action lawsuit now states that anyone who purchased one of those three additional phones should give the attorneys a call as they would like to speak with them, presumably about the device and the experiences they’ve been having with it. At this time the three new phones aren’t actually included in the lawsuit, which means that trying to convince consumers who have purchased these devices to call in and talk to them could be research for figuring out whether or not any of these three devices are affected by the same issues as the LG G4 and LG V10.

Whether or not the lawsuit will end up including these three other LG devices is unclear, but there have been some users complaining about the same kinds of problems so it’s entirely possible if the attorneys that are filing the suit end up discovering that enough of them have been suffering from the boot loops and decide to lump them in with the others. LG is already aware that there was an issue with the LG G4 hardware that was causing the bootloop problems and they have admitted that the issue was there, so time will tell if they end up issuing a similar statement over the three additional LG devices that the attorneys seem to now be interested in learning more about from the consumer perspective, and this could be good for any consumers who picked up these LG devices and have been experiencing the issues.