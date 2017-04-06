LG Announces Global Rollout Plans For The LG G6

LG had introduced their new G6 flagship during MWC 2017 back in February, and the company has just announced plans for the global rollout of this smartphone. The LG G6 had been released in Korea, LG’s home country, and the company said that the LG G6 devices will hit international markets this week. The company mentioned that the rollout will commence in a number of countries, including ‘key markets’ in North America, Asia, Europe, Central and South Americas. Do keep in mind that the phone will not launch in all markets this week, the rollout is commencing this week, but it will be completed in the next couple of weeks, says LG. The company also added that prices and exact dates of availability will be announced locally for each market.

LG also said that almost 200 carriers and operators will be making their new flagship available all over the world. “The initial reaction and feedback to the G6 has exceeded our expectations by far,” said Juno Cho, a President of LG Electronics Mobile Communications. The LG G6 actually won a ton of awards following its presentation back in February, 36 to be exact, and the phone won such awards from various industry publications, says the company. The LG G6 is a serious step away from its predecessors, as LG focused on the modularity part of the LG G5, and that phone really flopped for this Korea-based tech giant, well, it seems like things will be considerably different when it comes to the LG G6. The LG G6 received great first impressions, it looks truly stunning, and has plenty to offer, while LG managed to avoid a number of LG G5 drawbacks. It, of course, remains to be seen how well will this smartphone sell for LG, but if initial reactions are anything to go about, this could be a fairly successful phone for the company.

The LG G6 is made out of metal and glass, while it sports really thin bezels all around, and quite an interesting 5.7-inch display which comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The LG G6 is fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor, while it packs in 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of expandable storage. The phone is IP68 certified, it comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and a 3,300mAh battery is included in this package. There are two 13-megapixel shooters available on the back of the LG G6, and the phone weighs 163 grams. If you’d like to know more about the LG G6, check out our full review of this smartphone.