Lei Jun Confirms Xiaomi Mi 6 Is Coming In April, Specs Leak

The Xiaomi Mi 6 has been leaking out for months now, and the company’s CEO has just confirmed that the phone will launch before the end of this month. According to the source, this confirmation occurred during some sort of a live stream in China. Unfortunately, though, the company’s CEO did not say when exactly is the Mi 6 coming, but it will launch this month as a number of rumors suggested thus far. Recent leaks suggested that the Mi 6 will be announced on April 11, April 16 and April 18, so chances are that one of those dates is accurate, quite probably the last one.

Now, in addition to Lei Jun’s confirmation, Xiaomi Mi 6’s specs and a countdown page leaked as well. As per this leak, the Xiaomi Mi 6 might launch in seven days, which means that it will arrive on April 11. Now, in addition to the countdown, the phone’s specs also leaked, specs of both the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus. If the leak is to be believed, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will sport a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. This leak also reports that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and that it will ship with a 19-megapixel shooter on the back, Sony’s IMX400 camera sensor which you can find in the Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZs which have been announced back in February during MWC 2017. Now, this leak doesn’t seem all that legit because of one thing, images that leaked along with these specs. Those images are actually concept renders which have surfaced earlier, and they’re almost certainly not showing off the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is one of the most anticipated flagships this year, especially in China, and as already mentioned, leaks have been coming non-stop. In addition to the specs and variant mentioned above, XIaomi is expected to release the regular Mi 6 model which will sport a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, though it will also pack in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on both Mi 6 variants, and the company’s MIUI 8 OS will come on top of Google’s operating system. The Xiaomi Mi 6 will be made out of metal and glass, while a ceramic variant is also a possibility.

