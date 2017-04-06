LeEco Sends Press Invites For Possible Le Max 3 Event

LeEco is apparently gearing up for a new launch event scheduled for April 11. The company started sending out invites for the event yesterday, and while no device names have been specifically mentioned, the press invites seem to be teasing what could be the arrival of the LeEco Le Max 3. The smartphone was recently spotted in several leaked hands-on images showcasing a dual-camera setup, and according to rumors from March, the Le Max 3 will be unveiled on the aforementioned date.

Although the teaser image showcased by LeEco makes no mention of a specific smartphone, all of the leaked information so far indicates that the LeEco Le Max 3 will be the star of the upcoming April event. The teaser image confirms that the mysterious device will be equipped with a dual-camera setup, a feature of the Le Max 3, at least according to the recently leaked hands-on images. Furthermore, LeEco’s press invite is also teasing an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that’s expected to ship alongside the upcoming device. This could mean that the Le Max 3 might become the company’s first smartphone to take advantage of an AI assistant, but details on the matter are currently scarce, so it remains to be seen whether the AI in question was developed in-house by LeEco, or licensed from another tech giant like Google.

As for the smartphone’s hardware specifications, previous leaks and rumors suggested that the Le Max 3 will be equipped with a 5.7-inch display featuring a resolution of 2560 by 1440 pixels, as well as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 system-on-chip (SoC) paired with the Adreno 530 graphics chip and 4GB of RAM. On the other hand, rumors also suggest that the Le Max 3 could be powered by the MediaTek Helio X27 processor sporting a total of ten CPU cores and the Mali-T880 MP4 (quad-core) GPU. Either way, the smartphone is said to carry two 13-megapixel main cameras on its back – one of which could be a monochrome sensor – as well as 16-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfie enthusiasts. While the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer has yet to officially announce the device, most industry insiders agree on the specs outlined above.