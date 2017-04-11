LeEco Le Pro3 (2017) Flagship Leaks, Launching Later Today

The LeEco Le Pro3 (2017) has just surfaced. If you take a look at the provided image, you’ll be able to see a phone that is expected to land later today. The LeEco Le Pro3 (2017) will ship with an AI assistant which LeEco developed, it seems, and the phone will be made out of metal it seems. As you can see, this phone will carry the same name as LeEco’s last flagship, but with the addition of ‘2017’ next to it, at least that’s what the leak is telling us.

The LeEco Le Pro3 (2017) will, unlike its predecessor, sports a dual camera setup on the back, and below both of those sensors, LeEco included a dual-LED, dual-tone flash. The LeEco Le Pro3 (2017) will sport really thin bezels on the sides, and its display will be curved to a degree. This handset will also sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and the company’s logo is placed on the back as well. There are three capacitive keys included on this device, overview, home and back, respectively. As you can see, this is the all-black variant of the device, though we’re convinced that the company plans to announce some additional color options as well.

Now, if rumors are to be believed, the LeEco Le Pro3 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, while it will pack in 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The device will probably sport a 5.5-inch fullHD or QHD display, and we’ll probably get an IPS LCD panel here, not an OLED one. Android Marshmallow or Android Nougat will come pre-installed on LeEco’s upcoming flagship, and on top of it, you’ll get the company’s custom skin. There is not really much to talk about here, as the phone will become official today, so we’ll know all the details really soon. The LeEco Le Pro3 was quite a compelling smartphone, and its price was more than affordable, will the LeEco Le Pro3 (2017) be as affordable? Well, quite probably though we’re expecting that the all-new LeEco Le Pro3 cost a bit more than its predecessor when it launched, but we’ll see what will happen.