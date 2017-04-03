Leaked Teaser Image Of The YotaPhone 3 Surfaces Online

A leaked teaser image on the Yota Devices website suggests that the announcement of the YotaPhone 3 could be just around the corner, as the website now displays a new banner image right on the main home screen page that says “See You Soon. Pre-orders open this Summer.” While the pre-order time frame is pointing to when consumers will be able to place orders for the device in question, chances are that an official announcement for the phone will come much sooner than that, though there is no indication of when exactly that might be. Having said that Yota Devices wouldn’t start pre-orders before they unveil the phone, and Summer officially starts towards the end of June, so an announcement would have to be before that time period.

Other than the one teaser image that Yota Devices has up on their website there is no other detail to be seen. The teaser doesn’t even explicitly mention that the “coming soon” is referring to the Yota Phone 3. The device was officially confirmed way back in 2015, and after a long silence on any new details surrounding the phone’s progress information popped up in the beginning of last month in the form of a post on the company’s official Instagram account, which stated that the third-generation of the phone was still in development.

While there were no specifics given at the time of Yota Devices’ Instagram post in regards to the YotaPhone 3, this appears to be the most likely scenario, though the YotaPhone 3 may not be the only thing that the company is asking its customers to prepare for, as they also announced the YotaPhone 2c at the same time as the original YotaPhone 3 announcement a couple of years ago. With absolutely no detail on what kinds of specs can be expected from the phone when it launches consumers could really be in store for just about anything, though judging by the last two versions of the device, the YotaPhone 3 may not have the best of the best hardware as the company was more concerned with providing consumers with a decent user experience with battery longevity compared to giving them the most powerful hardware possible for smartphones. That being said, Yota Devices could choose to incorporate some pretty decent specs in the phone, and it’s possible more information on it will pop up when it gets closer to an announcement.