Leaked Specs Show Up For Huawei’s MediaPad T3 Variants

Leaked specs have surfaced for Huawei’s MediaPad T3 variants which include the MediaPad T3 in 7-inch, 8-inch and 10-inch screen size versions. This isn’t the first time that the specs for these three tablets have surfaced as some of the specs were rumored back on April 3rd, though at that time the only details which were rumored were the screen sizes, the internal storage, and the RAM amounts for each version, as well as the connectivity options for each model which included both Wi-Fi and LTE for the 8-inch and 10-inch models, and Wi-Fi only for the 7-inch model.

In regards to the leaked specifications from today, additional information about the hardware has been revealed. According to the rumor the MediaPad T3 in all versions will support Bluetooth 4.1 as well as come with Micro USB for the charging port and not USB Type-C. All three tablets are reportedly going to have screen resolution of 1280 x 800 and all three tablets are also said to support expandable storage up to 128GB through the use of a microSD card.

Although all of the tablets are going to be running with Huawei’s EMUI software user interface layered on top of Android, the Android version being used will reportedly be Android 7.0 Nougat, so the software will be mostly up to date when the tablets launch, whenever that happens to be. The cameras are rumored to be 2-megapixel sensors for the front-facing camera and 5-megapixel sensors for the rear-facing camera, though it wasn’t specified in this rumor whether or not that was for one specific screen size variant or if it applies to all three models. There are also a couple of additional details for the 7-inch model only that have been rumored which don’t seem to have been mentioned for the two other screen sizes, like the battery capacity and the processor type. The 7-inch MediaPad T3 is said to have a 3,000mAh battery inside and use a MediaTek MT8127 processor, and another conflicting rumor states that it will have Bluetooth 4.2 and not Bluetooth 4.1. In the rumor from earlier this week the European prices were listed which suggests that Huawei is looking to launch all three of them in Europe alongside a fourth tablet called the MediaPad M3 Lite, which is also supposed to come with a 10-inch display.