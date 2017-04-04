Leaked LeEco Le Max 3 Images Show Off Dual-Rear Cameras

SlashLeaks has posted several images of a smartphone said to be the LeEco Le Max 3 (Le X850). The device has long been rumored to be LeEco’s next-generation flagship, but is yet to be announced publicly by the struggling Chinese company. The images show off the device in grey, and reveal some interesting aspects that may well give a few hints about what to expect from the upcoming handset. First off, one of the images clearly shows a USB Type-C port instead of a standard micro USB port on the bottom of the device. Interestingly, there’s also what looks like a 3.5mm audio port on the top of the handset, so it looks like LeEco is not yet ready to do away with the decades-old technology on its upcoming handset unlike some other smartphone vendors.

While the usual volume rocker and the power button can be found on one side of the device as expected, the speaker grill seems to be placed on the bottom. The device has long been rumored to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, and at least one of the images now seems to confirm that. The twin cameras on the rear are accompanied by what looks like a dual-LED flash, all of which lie within a slightly raised housing. There’s also a fingerprint scanner just beneath the circular camera module. On the front, there’s the usual selfie-cam on the top, right next to the earpiece, while the bottom bezel looks free from any physical Home button. So it looks like LeEco will very likely stay true to its tried and tested design language, and stick with the three standard capacitive buttons just like most of its other recent releases.

While SlashLeaks hasn’t confirmed any of the rumored tech specs of the LeEco Le Max 3, earlier rumors have claimed that the device will feature a 5.7-inch display with a WQHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels). The device is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC that comes with a 2.3GHz quad-core CPU and the Adreno 530 GPU. It is also expected to come loaded with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The two rear cameras in the smartphone will both reportedly have 13-megapixel sensors, while the lone secondary shooter on the front is believed to have a 16-megapixel sensor. The device is expected to ship with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box with LeEco’s proprietary EUI 5.8 on top.