Leaked Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus Has A 5.5-Inch 720p Display

A recently leaked Huawei phone called the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch 720p display among a number of other specifications. The new phone is said to be bound for the Chinese market and that it will end up China Telecom at a rumored price of 1599 Yuan, which is about $230-$231 USD, putting this sort of in between the entry-level and mid-range device markets. Although not all of the hardware specifications were listed in the leak along with the image of the device, which does show the phone from all angles, there are a few more details besides the display size and resolution that were mentioned.

According to the same leak, the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor inside which comes with an Adreno 505 GPU for the graphics processing. In addition to the processor the phone is said to come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space, although there is no mention of expandable storage support via a microSD card. For the camera the Enjoy 7 Plus will be carrying a 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back while an 8-megapixel sensor up front will take care of selfies and video chat, and on the inside the device is holding a 4,000mAh battery and it’s running on Android 7.0 Nougat, while also coming with a metal back so the device should have a more premium feel to it when holding it in the hand.

The leak doesn’t mention a fingerprint sensor but this can clearly be seen in the image itself as you can see the Enjoy 7 Plus from the back. The phone also only has a single LED flash just to the right of the camera, and although it looks like it may have dual stereo speakers it’s likely that it only has a single speaker. The phone uses Micro USB for charging and data transfer and there is a 3.5mm audio port situated on the top of the phone which means users will be able to plug in their headphones for listening to any of their media. The leak doesn’t mention a potential release date to go along with the price.