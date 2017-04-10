Leak: Xiaomi Mi 6 To Sport A Front-Facing Fingerprint Sensor

Yet another Xiaomi Mi 6 image has just surfaced. If you take a look at the provided image, you’ll get to see Xiaomi’s new flagship, allegedly, as this is not a confirmed design or anything of the sort. We’ve seen a ton of such renders and real life images in the last couple of weeks, like the on that surfaced a couple of days ago. Today’s leaked design is similar to the aforementioned leak from a couple of days ago, but in this image, the Mi 6 sports a smaller fingerprint scanner below the display, and a smaller front-facing camera.

Now, if you take a look next to the earpiece of this smartphone, you will notice an iris scanner, at least that’s what more or less everything think that vertical sensor is. Capacitive keys are also easily noticeable, as they are flanking the home button below the display, and that home button doubles as a fingerprint scanner, as we’ve already mentioned. Now, two variants of the Xiaomi Mi 6 are rumored, and chances are that the phone will be made out of metal and glass, just like its predecessor. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to sport a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will sport a 5.7-inch fullHD or QHD display. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is said to ship with 4GB of RAM, though a 6GB RAM variant is a possibility, while the Mi 6 Plus might ship in a 6GB RAM only variant, though we’re still not sure. Both devices will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and Android Nougat will come pre-installed on both devices, with the company’s MIUI OS installed on top of it (probably MIUI 8).

The Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus are rumored to arrive before the end of this month, and April 18th is the last date that has been mentioned as the possible release date for the Mi 6. As a reminder, the Xiaomi Mi 5 had been announced back in February last year, but Xiaomi opted not to participate at this year’s MWC in Barcelona, so the Xiaomi Mi 6’s launch got postponed a bit.

