Leak: Upcoming Moto Z Flagship Will Be Called ‘Moto Z2’

The Motorola Moto Z handset was introduced back in June last year, and its successor seems to be fast approaching, as the Moto Z2 moniker just surfaced. A well-known tipster, Evan Blass aka @evleaks, shared an image of the Moto Z2 moniker with a “So, like, this is happening” caption. Now, the Moto Z2 probably won’t arrive within the next month, as we are expecting the phone to drop in June, but who knows, maybe Motorola makes a different decision this time around, and opts to launch the phone sooner than expected.

That being said, the Moto Z is still quite a powerful smartphone, as it is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core SoC, which was Qualcomm’s flagship in 2016, alongside the Snapdragon 821, of course. The Moto Z arrived with a support for Moto Mods, and Motorola is actually expected to bring such functionality to the Moto Z2 as well. Now, in terms of the design, leaks are suggesting that the Moto Z2 will be made out of metal, compared to the metal and glass build of its predecessor, though nothing is certain just yet. That being said, the Moto Z2 popped up on Geekbench (XT1650) back in January, and if that listing is to be believed, the Moto Z2 will be quite a powerful smartphone. The phone managed to score 1,930 points in the single-core benchmark, and 6,207 points in the multi-core test. Geekbench also reported that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, as expected, and that it will ship with 4GB of RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Leaks have been suggesting that the company plans to include a fingerprint scanner below the Moto Z2’s display, as was the case in the last year’s model. The Moto Z2 is one of the most anticipated flagships of this year, no doubt about that, and it will be interesting to see what will the company announce in the end. This is pretty much all the info that we have thus far, and will have to wait for Motorola to pull the trigger before we can share any more info with you, so, stay tuned, we’ll report back soon.