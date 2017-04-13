Leak: Maze Alpha To Sport 6GB Of RAM, Big Battery & Nougat

Maze Mobile is not exactly a well-known company just yet, but they’re planning to release a really interesting smartphone soon, and its specifications and render have just surfaced, read on. The Maze Alpha is the company’s upcoming project / smartphone, and the company has already posted some teaser images on their official website, which more or less confirm that the phone will be a Xiaomi Mi MIX look-alike. Having that in mind, one of our sources decided to share an image of the device along with its specifications, read on.

If you take a look at the provided image, you’ll get to see the Maze Alpha, but only the upper portion of the phone’s front and back side. As you can see, the phone will sport a dual camera setup on the back, and its bezels will be extremely thin. On the sides of this phone you’ll get only its frame, and above the display, frame and really, really thin bezel, We don’t really know what to expect below the display, however, we’ll just have to wait for some more info. Having that in mind, the device will, according to our source, sport a 6-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 on top of it. Maze Mobile plans to release both 4GB and 6GB RAM variants of this smartphone, and those two models will come with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage, respectively. A 4,000mAh battery will also be included in this smartphone, and it will be non-removable it seems. On the back of the phone, you’ll get two camera sensors, as already mentioned, one of which will be a 13-megapixel shooter, we still don’t have any info on the other one, but it is possible we’re looking at dual 13-megapixel cameras here, based on their looks / size. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on this phone as well, in case you were wondering.

It’s hard to deny that this phone is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, at least based on its thin bezels and overall design. Maze Mobile is actually expected to release this smartphone in the near future, but we still don’t know how much will it cost. In any case, do stay tuned, this is one of the sleekest-looking smartphones out there, at least based on leaks, so it will be interesting to see what else it has in store for us.