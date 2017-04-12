Leak: HTC One X10 To Come With A “Bigger Battery”

While the market waits to see what HTC brings to the table with the HTC U (aka the HTC Ocean), it is not the only smartphone HTC is expected to release soon. The HTC One X10 is another device that has for the last few months been popping up in various leaks and today, it has once again leaked by way of what seems to be a promotional advert for the device.

The advert became public thanks to known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) and while the advert does show off another view of the smartphone, it also alludes to one of the aspects that HTC will likely be pushing with this latest smartphone, the battery. As can be seen from the image below, the One X10 is said to be the result of when “big style meets bigger battery”. So as well as playing on the design points that are on offer with the smartphone, the One X10 will also likely come sporting a fairly sizeable battery.

Somewhat coincidentally though, the battery is one of the only details that has yet to come through in leak form. So at present there is no clear information available as to what battery will be included, or for that matter, what HTC considers to be a “bigger battery.” Moving past the actual battery and most of the rest of the specs have been suggested through various sources over the last few months. So for instance, the HTC One X10 is rumored to come sporting a 5.5-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the One X10 is expected to come loaded with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is likely powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core SoC. Additional features suggested include a 16-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) by way of HTC’s Sense UI. Which overall does point to a mid-range device, which is a sentiment further backed up by this being a follow up device to last year’s HTC One X9. However, until firm details on this latest smartphone are made available by HTC, much of what is said to be on offer, is still unconfirmed at the moment. In the meantime, here is that latest leaked promotional advert.