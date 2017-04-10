Kevin Wang: Xiaomi Needs To Sell 70 Million Phones In 2017

Xiaomi is one of the largest China-based smartphone manufacturing companies, though last year wasn’t as fruitful as Xiaomi expected. Well, the company’s CEO decided to share some goals for the company moving forward, Lei Jun said that Xiaomi needs to focus on smartphones in order to succeed, even though the company will continue manufacturing all sorts of other tech gadgets, of course. The company’s CEO said that there are three ‘important directions’ the company will work on: innovation, quality and delivery.

That being said, Xiaomi managed to sell around 58 million smartphones last year, at least according to reports, as the company did not really share any official numbers. Xiaomi said that they’re in a transition period, which is why their sales numbers have been lower than usual. The company managed to sell 7.2 million handsets in 2012, 18.7 million a year later and 61 million in 2014. A year after that, the company moved 70 million smartphones, which was their most successful year since the company was founded back in 2010. In any case, Xiaomi was once a number one smartphone manufacturer in China, but now Huawei, OPPO and Vivo have an upper hand over Xiaomi in their homeland. Xiaomi is, of course, looking to change that, and it seems like the company’s CEO is expecting a really successful year for the company.

Now, according to an industry insider, Kevin Wang, Xiaomi needs to sell a certain amount of devices this year in order to continue its growth, to pick up where they left off in 2015. According to Mr. Wang, the magic number is 70 million, just like in 2015, and if Xiaomi managed to move that many phones before the end of 2017, they will be able to consider this year to be a success. That being said, Xiaomi is actually expected to introduce their new flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 6, this month, and April 18 seems like the most probable launch day, as that is the last rumored date, but nothing has been confirmed just yet. It will certainly be interesting to see how will Xiaomi fare this year, and if they’ll be able to repeat their success from two years ago.

