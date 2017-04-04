JVC’s New Bluetooth Headphones Start At Only $49.95

JVC has announced a number of new Bluetooth headphone options which collectively are designed to cater to each of the subsections of the headphone market. Which means if you are looking for a new pair of earphones, a new pair of sports-focused headphones, a new pair of on-ear headphones, or a new pair of noise canceling headphones, then JVC has a new product for you to consider. While JVC has confirmed the new models and provided pricing, detailed information on the specs and general availability have yet to be provided.

First up is the JVC neckband style Bluetooth headphones (HA-FX39BT). These come in a neckband form, are available in in a number of colored options, are equipped with a mic and a remote and will cost $49.95. For those looking for a more sports-oriented pair, then JVC actually has two new models for you, the HA-ET50BT and the HA-EC30BT. The main difference between the two is that the HA-ET50BT are in-ear earphones while the HA-EC30BT make use of an ear clip design. In either case, both models come with a mic, a remote, a magnetic clasp and both are water-resistant. In terms of the price, the HA-EC30BT (ear clip) is the cheapest option priced at $59.95, while the in-ear variant costs $79.95. For those looking for a noise canceling set of headphones, then the HA-S90BN Bluetooth headphones come with a $149.95 price attached and offer a 24 hour level of usage when only Bluetooth is in use. When the noise cancellation feature is active (as well as Bluetooth), then the operational time drops down to about 20 hours in between charges. While these are Bluetooth-enabled headphones, they do also come with a cord (detachable) for use in a non-Bluetooth manner.

If none of the above are to your liking and you would much rather just pick up a standard pair of on-ear headphones, then the JVC HA-S190BT will likely be the option for you. These are being positioned as affordable headphones, as they will be available to buy for only $49.95. For that money, you do have the choice of five colors to choose from, and can expect the headphones to come equipped with a mic, a remote, and a compact design that allows the headphones to be folded – for easier transportation and storage.