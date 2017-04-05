Instagram PC App Now Supports Sending Photos & Videos In DMs

The Instagram PC app made for Windows 10 received support for sending photos and videos in Direct Messages (DMs), The Next Web discovered. It’s currently unclear when the Facebook-owned social media service updated its PC app with support for this feature, but the functionality is seemingly live for all users, meaning it may have been out for a while now. Those looking to send multimedia files to other Instagram users directly from their computers need to grab the official Instagram app from the Windows Store, launch it, and click on the camera icon located in the top-left corner of the main user interface. This will allow you to record photos and videos, as well as edit your recordings using a number of tools that are also supported by the Instagram Android app.

For one reason or another, the Windows 10 app still doesn’t let you upload photos from your hard drive and your recordings cannot actually be posted on your profile for everyone to see them. However, the recently added feature at least allows users to make short recordings and send them as DMs to other people. On the bright side, the functionality at least supports group conversations, meaning it can still be used for sending your recordings to multiple people even though anything you send won’t be public. However, public sharing is likely in the works seeing how the latest build of the app already contains settings for Stories, even though using them does nothing seeing how any attempt to post a photo or a video ends up in a pop-up window prompting you to choose contacts you want to DM.

Another recently uncovered feature of the Windows 10 version of Instagram is the ability to reply to DMs with photos and videos. Neither this functionality nor the one described above were present in the vanilla version of the app that launched back in late 2016. Regardless, both features are seemingly still being tested, so Instagram might share more information about them in the coming weeks. The Instagram Android app is also expected to receive a number of major content updates in the near future, including the highly anticipated multi-account support.