Huge Samsung Galaxy S8 Sculpture Pops Up In The UK

Samsung had introduced their Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus flagships at the end of last month, and the company is currently in the process of marketing these two phones, as you can see in the provided image. What you can see is a giant sculpture of the Galaxy S8 which surfaced in the UK, St. Ives, to be more exact. This sculpture is 7m high, 3m wide and it’s really hard not to notice it while you’re walking / driving past it.

Now, the source does not exactly share all that much info when it comes to this sculpture, but they did say that this sculpture is only a part of Samsung’s marketing activities to promote their new flagship smartphone(s). Now, based on this info, we presume that more such sculptures will start surfacing in the UK, and quite possibly even in other parts of the world. Samsung is well-known for their advertising prowess, the company spends a ton of cash each year on advertising, and their ‘Galaxy S’ flagships are the main focus of such marketing campaigns, next to the ‘Galaxy Note’ devices, of course. Some of you might recall that Samsung actually covered the entire Times Square in New York City during the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus announcement, and that was quite the sight. The company will keep on pushing their new flagship smartphones to consumers via similar marketing campaigns, and it remains to be seen where will we see such Galaxy S8 sculptures next.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are both made out of metal, and these two phones are almost identical. The Galaxy S8 Plus is somewhat larger than the Galaxy S8, and it comes with a larger battery because of it, but that’s more or less it. Both devices ship with Android Nougat, 4GB of RAM and Super AMOLED displays with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. If you’d like to know more about the Galaxy S8, click here. That being said, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will become globally available on April 21st, and the devices are currently available for a pre-order in many regions all over the world.