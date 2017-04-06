Huawei’s Smartphones Could Be Banned in the UK, After Lawsuit

Huawei has been in the midst of a patent infringement lawsuit with Unwired Planet in the UK for about three years now. But the lawsuit is beginning to get a bit more attention, because it could force Huawei to abandon the UK for selling their smartphones, tablets and other products. Currently, there isn’t a lot of public information about this lawsuit, but Unwired Planet is claiming that Huawei failed to license a few patents that Unwired Planet owns. Huawei is looking to acquire the patent licensing needed so that they could continue to sell their products in the UK market. However, Unwired Planet is not playing nicely with Huawei right now, and would not allow Huawei to license their patents, and claims that they are in breach of copyright law. The court has actually ruled in favor of Unwired Planet however, so Huawei is now looking to get the global license for these patents.

If Huawei is still unable to come to terms with Unwired Planet and license the patents that are needed, then they could be looking at a sales ban in the UK. This would be a pretty big deal for Huawei, since the United Kingdom and Europe are big markets for the company. While China is their biggest market, Europe is a fairly large one as well, with the US being a somewhat small one. Which is largely due to the government and the fact that unlocked smartphones just aren’t a big thing in the US yet, many prefer to buy smartphones from their carrier on a financing plan, instead of from Amazon or another retailer, at full price.

The court is expected to announce their final decision next week. It’s unclear what their decision might be just yet, but it’s not looking too good for Huawei. And if Unwired Planet continues to play hard to get with Huawei, in terms of reaching a deal for licensing, then Huawei may be forced to voluntarily withdraw from the UK. Of course, this isn’t the first time Huawei or any other smartphone maker has faced patent infringement lawsuit before, Samsung v Apple from 2012 was perhaps the biggest, and it’s actually still going on.