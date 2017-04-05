Huawei Y5 2017 Officially Launched With A 3,000mAh Battery

Huawei has just launched its latest handset, and it happens to come in the form of the Huawei Y5 2017, which is the successor to the Huawei Y5 II that was announced last year. The latest device from Huawei was launched without much fanfare and a press release could not be found. However, Huawei has created a product listing for the device on its website. It is expected to be made available in Europe soon, and will be available in five colors, namely gold, pink, blue, white and gray.

In terms of specs, the Huawei Y5 2017 is an entry-level handset. Specs include a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720. Under the hood, the device comes with a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. Memory wise, the Huawei Y5 2017 packs 2GB of RAM coupled with 16GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. This memory configuration happens to be double of its predecessor, the Huawei Y5 II. Just like most entry-level handsets these days, the Huawei Y5 2017 is a dual SIM smartphone. For optics, the device sports an 8-megapixel camera on its rear while selfies are handled by a 5-megapixel shooter on the front which is assisted by a soft light flash.

One of the main features of this device is the 3,000mAh battery, which Huawei says will last a user 1.5 days on a single charge. This is likely due to the low resolution display and also the low-end processor which is used by the handset. On top of that, it has a dedicated hardware button on its left called Easy Key. The button can be configured to perform a variety of functions such as tapping it to open the camera app, or your favorite app. When it comes to software, the Huawei Y5 2017 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow along with the outdated EMUI 4.1. The latest version happens to be EMUI 5.1, and most of Huawei’s devices are being upgraded to the said version. The device comes with the usual connectivity options such as 4G LTE, single band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and also GPS. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also present on the top of the device.