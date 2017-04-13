Huawei Reveals P10 & P10 Plus’ Canada Availability Details

Huawei shed more light on the launch of the Huawei P10 and the P10 Plus in Canada, confirming that both smartphones will be released in the country in the first week of June. However, although the Huawei P10 will be released through local carriers Rogers, Videotron, and Bell, the larger Huawei P10 Plus will reportedly be sold in the country exclusively through Canada’s largest network operator Rogers.

Both the Huawei P10 and the P10 Plus were officially unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain, and interestingly enough, they stand as the first flagship duo that’s slated to be launched in Canada by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The devices are fairly similar in term of specs, however, the Huawei P10 will be the one enjoying a more widespread release. The Huawei P10 features a 5.1-inch IPS-NEO LCD display with a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels and is powered by a non-removable 3,200mAh battery. In contrast, the Huawei P10 Plus is equipped with a 5.5-inch panel boasting a higher resolution of 2560 by 1440 pixels, and a more generous 3,750mAh battery. Additionally, while the Huawei P10 features 32GB / 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, the Huawei P10 Plus will be launched with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, or 128 GB of internal memory and 6GB of RAM. Otherwise, both smartphones carry the same hardware internals including the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 960 system-on-chip (SoC) featuring four ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and an additional quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 unit clocked at 1.8GHz, as well as the Mali-G71 MP8 octa-core GPU for rendering graphics.

Both the Huawei P10 and the Huawei P10 Plus boast a dual camera setup on the back panel featuring Leica optics and 20-megapixel sensors paired with 12-megapixel secondary units. The front panel accommodates an 8-megapixel camera for selfie enthusiasts, as well as a front-facing fingerprint scanner embedded within the physical Home button on the devices. As mentioned earlier, the Huawei P10 will be launched in Canada through Rogers, Bell, and Videotron, whereas Rogers will have lifetime exclusivity over the larger Huawei P10 Plus and will likely start retailing the smaller device sooner than everyone else. Pricing details regarding the handsets are yet to be revealed.