HTC Exon Is A Sleek-Looking, Metal-Clad Concept Smartphone

The HTC Exon is the latest concept phone to surface online. This handset has been designed by Hege, and it actually looks quite nice. If you take a look at the provided images down below, you’ll get to see the device itself in three color variants. This phone sports really thin bezels, and yet it looks quite unique, its top and bottom parts are slightly curved, while there are three capacitive keys included on the bottom. HTC’s logo is placed in the upper left corner of this phone, and it’s quite tiny, and non-obtrusive.

This smartphone comes with a set of quad front-facing speakers, and its display sports a 5.5-inch display. That is more or less it when it comes to specs though, the designer wanted you to imagine specs for this phone. Now, the back of this phone also looks quite interesting, the company’s logo is visible here as well, while the overall design looks different than pretty much anything we’ve seen thus far. The phone’s power key is placed on the right, while its volume rocker keys are available on the left. This device sports a second physical key on the right, and it is possible this is a physical camera shutter. It seems like this phone is made out of metal, even though the designer doesn’t really mention any details.

This handset will not become a reality, of course, this is just a concept design. Still, it’s nice to see what designers are capable of from time to time. The HTC U Ultra is HTC’s current flagship, and initial reactions really were not all that good when that phone is concerned. HTC is planning to announce the HTC 11 in the near future, well, at least according to rumors. The HTC 10 was introduced in April last year, so it might be the right time for HTC to pull the trigger and launch its successor, though the company might be forced to wait with that announcement, as they first need to secure enough Snapdragon 835 SoCs, which seems to be a rather difficult task for OEMs. In any case, you can expect the HTC 11 to arrive in the coming weeks / months, so stay tuned.