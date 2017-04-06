Honor Unveils Honor 6C Handset With 3GB Of RAM, Metal Body

Honor had introduced the company’s Honor 8 Pro flagship yesterday, along with a beta program for US customers, well, that’s not all, the company just introduced yet another smartphone, the Honor 6C. The Honor 6C is not exactly a high-end smartphone like the Honor 8 Pro, this is the company’s budget offerings for those of you who are looking for a solid phone, and are not planning to break the bank in order to buy. So, if you’re interested, read on.

The Honor 6C is a direct successor to the Honor 5C which was announced back in April 2016, one year ago. The Honor 6C is a metal-clad smartphone which ships with on-screen buttons, and its power / lock, volume up and volume down physical keys are placed on the right-hand side of its body. The company’s branding can be found below the phone’s display, and the phone actually has quite a bit of bezel above and below the display. This handset is actually a rebranded Huawei Enjoy 6s which the company announced back in December, rebranded for international markets, of course. The Honor 6C features a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) AMOLED display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable native storage. This smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 435 64-bit octa-core SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, which is an interesting choice by Huawei, one would think they’d rely on one of their Kirin chips, and not a Snapdragon SoC.

This smartphone packs in a 13-megapixel camera (f/2.2 aperture, PDAF) on its back, and next to it, you’ll find an LED flash. A 5-megapixel snapper is included on the front side of this device, and the phone also features a 3,020mAh battery. Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on this smartphone, and on top of it, you’re getting Huawei’s very own Emotion UI (EMUI) 4.1 user interface, we’re still not sure whether this handset will get Android Nougat, but it almost certainly will, it remains to be seen when, though. He Honor 6C weighs 138 grams, while it comes in Gold, Gray and Silver color variants. The phone will become available in Europe soon, and will cost €229.

