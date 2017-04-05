Honor 8 Pro To Become Available For Pre-Order Starting Today

Honor had introduced their new flagship, the Honor 8 Pro, today, and we knew that the phone will arrive in Europe first, but did not have any specific availability details. Well, now we know that the phone goes on pre-order starting today in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. Those of you who would like to get your hands on Honor’s all-new flagship phablet, you’ll need to splash out €549.

The Honor 8 Pro is essentially the most powerful smartphone Honor introduced to date, though do keep in mind that this is basically an international variant of the Honor V9 that was introduced in China back in February. The Honor 8 Pro is a rather large phone, it sports a 5.7-inch QHD display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. The Honor 8 Pro is made out of metal, and unlike the Honor 8, it comes with a dual camera setup on the back. You are getting two 12-megapixel snappers on the back of this device, one sports a monochrome lens, while the other one comes with an RGB lens on the inside. The Honor 8 Pro does not sport a physical home key, it utilizes soft keys instead, and its power / lock, volume up and volume down keys are placed on the right side of its body. A fingerprint scanner is a part of this package as well, and it can be found on the back of this phablet.

A 4,000mAh battery is also included here, though it is not removable, and the phone comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, with Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI 5.1) skin installed on top of it. Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this phablet, and the phone weighs 184 grams. The Honor 8 Pro lets you take advantage of fast battery charging, and it is only 6.97mm thick. That being said, this phone comes in three color variants, navy blue, midnight black and platinum gold. There you have it, this is the Honor 8 Pro, and if you live in one of the countries mentioned in the first paragraph, you can pre-order it starting today, though we still do not know when will it going to be available for open sale, quite probably in a week or two.