Honor 8 Pro Is Now Official With A Kirin 960 SoC, 6GB Of RAM

Honor has just introduced the company’s new flagship, the Honor 8 Pro. As some of you have probably noticed as soon as you laid your eyes on this smartphone, this is essentially a rebranded Honor V9 which was introduced in China back in February. That being said, the Honor 8 Pro is essentially a global variant of the Honor V9, and it’s quite a powerful smartphone, that’s for sure. This phablet is made out of metal, while it sports a dual camera setup on the back, which we’ll talk about in a minute. The phone also sports a fingerprint scanner on the back, while its loudspeaker is placed on the very bottom of its body. All the physical keys can be found on the right-hand side of the Honor 8 Pro, while its SIM card tray is placed on the left.

The Honor 8 Pro has a lot to offer in the spec department, this smartphone sports a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440, 515 PPI) display, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. You can expand the Honor 8 Pro’s internal storage up to 128GB via a microSD card, if you choose to do so. That being said, this phablet is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor, which is Huawei’s most powerful SoC to date, and it fuels the Huawei Mate 9 as well. This processor sports four cores clocked at 2.4GHz, while the remaining four cores are running at 1.8GHz. The Honor 8 Pro sports two cameras on the back, as we’ve already mentioned, well, you’re getting two 12-megapixel shooters on the back of the Honor 8 Pro, in case you were wondering, while an 8-megapixel camera is available on the front side of this handset. The Honor 8 Pro packs in a 4,000mAh non-removable battery, while the company says that it will take you 1 hour and 50 minutes in order to charge this battery from 0 to 100%. The Honor 8 Pro comes with support for both TD-LTE(B38/B40) and FDD-LTE (B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20), in case you were wondering. Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box here, with Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1 skin on top of it, which is the latest version of Huawei’s skin out there.

The Honor 8 Pro comes in Navy Blue, Midnight Black and Platinum Gold color variants, while the phone measures 147 x 77.5 x 6.97mm, and weighs 184 grams. We still don’t know how much will the Honor 8 Pro cost exactly, but the phone is expected to become available in Europe and some other regions really soon, Honor still did not release any availability info, unfortunately, but stay tuned.

UPDATE: This phablet becomes available for a pre-order starting today, for more info, click here.