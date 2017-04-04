Higher Spec ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom Won’t Launch In The US

ASUS will not be bringing a higher spec variant of the ZenFone 3 Zoom to the US, contrary to a statement issued by the Taiwanese firm back in February which was the cause of a delay. The company has now stated that the US will not be receiving a variant of the device with upgraded internals, and it has also admitted that it was their mistake. The statement first surfaced when a Facebook user questioned ASUS regarding the launch of the device in the US, to which the company responded saying that the smartphone is being equipped with better specs, and the launch will be delayed. However, a few days later, ASUS responded once again, and this time around the company stated that the device will not be packing better specs.

This means that the US will be receiving the same variant which other markets are receiving at the moment. However, while the ZenFone 3 Zoom will not be coming to the US with upgraded specs, the launch of the device is still delayed. ASUS expects to launch the smartphone in the US sometime in the second quarter of the year, though no specific date has been announced yet. The ZenFone 3 Zoom was launched during CES 2017 which was held in Las Vegas, and the device is already available for purchase in a number of markets. In terms of specs, the new ZenFone 3 Zoom gets a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Memory wise, the ZenFone 3 Zoom packs 4GB of RAM coupled with 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the ZenFone 3 Zoom sports a pair of Sony 12MP IMX362 sensor. The secondary 59mm lens is used for zooming. The main camera has f/1.7 aperture, Dual-Pixel PDAF and it is assisted with OIS and EIS. For better color accuracy, there’s even an RGB color correction sensor and low light shots are enhanced with its SuperPixel Engine. Meanwhile, the front gets a 13MP camera for all your selfie needs. Keeping the lights on is a large 5,000mAh battery which is non-removable. It uses USB Type-C and you can use it as a power bank as it supports reverse charging. There’s also a rear fingerprint sensor which unlocks the device with a single tap.