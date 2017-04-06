Google Play Music All Access Launches In India For $1.4

Google Play Music All Access is now going live in India, allowing customers in the country to pay a monthly subscription in order to gain access to the entire Google Play Music library. The service’s debut is accompanied by a 30-day trial for anyone who wants to try All Access without spending a dime, and the monthly subscription following the free 30 days of access will cost only Rs. 89, which translates to $1.37 at today’s conversion rate.

Google Play Music was first released in India in September last year; however, the All Access subscription service was not made available in the country at that time. Instead, users had the option of purchasing songs from a vast library containing millions, and individual tracks carried a starting price of Rs. 15, or the equivalent of $0.23. However, Google Play Music All Access is now launching in India and music enthusiasts can now pay a monthly fee in order to gain access to the entire Play Music library, which doesn’t seem to have been limited in the region. It does contain several Bollywood artists, but users will also be able to find and listen to songs and albums from music industry giants such as Metallica. It’s also important to note that All Access subscribers will be able to listen to their music on their smartphones as well as on the web, and will also have the option of downloading tracks for offline play.

As previously mentioned, Google Play Music All Access in India costs only $1.37 per month, which is actually a very attractive deal considering that the service costs $9.99 in the United States and other regions. With this low monthly fee in tow, Google is technically undercutting every one of its music distributing rivals in India, including Apple Music which has been available in the country for longer than a year. However, Google’s Android operating system is ubiquitous in India where the company’s mobile OS accounts for 97% of the smartphone market, and while Apple Music is also available for download as an Android application from the Google Play Store, the search engine giant’s offer paired with a 30-day trial and a low monthly fee seems unbeatable.