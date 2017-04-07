Google Pixel & Galaxy S8 Combined Into One Concept Phone

While we’re waiting for the Google Pixel 2 info to start surfacing, a concept render surfaced, and it’s actually quite interesting. Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones have been announced last year, and are amongst the best smartphones of 2016. That being said, Google is expected to release their successors in the second half of this year, and even though some rumors already surfaced, it seems a bit too early to know anything for sure. In any case, the aforementioned concept render is a bit unreal, and obviously just someone’s imagination, read on.

If you take a look at the provided image, you’ll get to see a combination of the Google Pixel and the Galaxy S8, that much is obvious. This smartphone has the Galaxy S8’s shape, it doesn’t really sport any bezel on the sides, while its upper and lower bezels look basically identical to the ones on the Galaxy S8. This handset also sports curved display edges, just like the Galaxy S8, and yet, it’s running Pixel’s software, and its back side looks like Google Pixel’s back side. Now, this render is obviously just a concept render that someone photoshopped basically, just to show what would a combination of the two devices look, and it doesn’t look half bad. The Galaxy S8 is regarded to be one of the best looking handsets around, so this is not all that surprising.

That being said, Google I/O is right around the corner, Google will host this year’s Developer’s Conference next month, and even though we almost certainly will not get any Google Pixel 2 info during it, Google will probably release a ton more info when it comes to Android O, which will come pre-installed on the Google Pixel 2 smartphone(s). We still do not have any spec info when it comes to the Google Pixel 2, but chances are that it will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and ship with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside. Google will probably release two variants of the device this time around as well, a smaller handset with a display of 5-inches (or something close to that), and a larger offering which will have at least a 5.5-inch panel. Having that in mind, stay tuned, we’ll keep you posted.