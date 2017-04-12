Google Home Can Track Flights & Flight Prices For You

Google Home can track flights and flight prices for you if you’re trying to plan a trip, and if you’ve already got a trip planned and have already booked a flight, then Google Home can also help you check your current flight reservations so you’re aware of any possible changes. The whole series of functions is centered around helping you stay on top of trip information and even making the most of your trip and Google Home does this in a couple of different ways.

If you’re wanting to check up on your current flights that you may have already booked, then you’ll need to have a specific option enabled or Google Home won’t be able to grab the information you need. The option is called Personal results and it can be found in the “more settings” pages of the Google Home app. Once toggled on you can use Google Home to track your existing flight information. It’s also worth noting that this option does not need to be enabled if you’re simply going to use Google Home for looking up flight prices or to look for new flights that you haven’t yet booked.

To check for a flight there are a number of different commands you can speak to Google Home from saying Find Me Cheap Flights to Find Me Flights To Tokyo if you wanted details on a flight to be a little more specific. You can even filter the information by the airline that you want to take (or not take if there is one in particular that you want to avoid) as well as filter by stops or check up on a specific route schedule. Additionally you can ask Google Home if your flight is on time, you can ask when your upcoming flight is and you can also have Google Home help you find things to do once you get to your destination by simply saying “find things to do in Tokyo,” or wherever your trip happens to be. Once you have all of the information you need you can plan your trip out even further by using the Google Trips application as this makes for a nice place to store all the important details.