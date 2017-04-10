Google Duo Android App Now Supports Audio Calls Globally

The Google Duo Android app will soon support audio calls in all parts of the world, as the feature started rolling globally several hours ago. Justin Uberti, Technical Lead for Google Duo took to Twitter to share the news of the rollout earlier today, approximately eight months after the Mountain View-based tech giant initially announced the feature. The functionality is available in the Google Duo build 9.1.1516 that should soon be available for download from the Google Play Store in your territory if it isn’t already. Apart from audio calls, the latest Google Duo update also debuts a number of tweaks and performance optimizations meant to improve the general user experience of the app, though the app’s changelog doesn’t go into more details on the matter.

The Alphabet-owned Internet company already started rolling out audio calls for Google Duo last month, though the functionality was only available in Brazil so far. Regardless, the addition of this feature will likely be well-received by most users who have been requesting the ability to make audio-only calls in Google Duo ever since the app initially debuted more than a year ago. The latest update for Google’s mobile communications tool is identical to its predecessor in terms of software requirements, meaning Google Duo still officially supports all devices running Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and newer versions of the ubiquitous operating system. Once you’ve downloaded and installed the latest stable build of the app, you’ll see a toggle button on the top of the main calling interface that will allow you to switch between video and audio calls with a single tap, as shown in the screenshot below.

Google Duo recently received another major update that expanded support for file types users are able to share within the app. Apart from images, you can now use Google Duo to share APK, ZIP, PDF, and MP3 files, as well as Google Docs, all of which can be uploaded in bulks. Seeing how the Mountain View-based company has recently been hard at work debuting new features and improving the overall quality of Google Duo, more significant updates to the app will likely be introduced in the near future.