Google Adds Indie Corner To The Play Store

Google adds Indie Corner to the Play Store, a section showcasing best games from independent developers. Google announced this initiative back during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. This initiative provides an opportunity for indie developers with excellent games to capture a larger audience. While this is not the only way Google has helped indie developers, having a separate section for them will be a great boost through advertising games to people who love, or simply experiment with, indie games. As more people play these indie games, developers can get a somewhat larger pie of the multi-billion dollar mobile gaming industry.

Indie Corner is divided into three smaller sections: “New Indie Highlights”, “Our Indie Picks”, and “Indie Masterpieces”, which are populated by both paid and free games from indie developers. This section is human-curated, as algorithms cannot exactly decide on some of the requirements for the inclusion to Indie Corner. One of those requirements is that a game should be developed by an indie developer and defined by a Google spokesman as a company with less than 15 employees. Among other criteria mentioned by various Google people are the quality of the game and the extensive use of Google Play features like leaderboards and achievements. If the developers feel that their game satisfies this criteria, they can submit their games for review.

This section already contains numerous apps, all of which have 4 stars or higher rating, so people may feel at ease spending their time trying out these games. Among the games included in the section are free to play games like Alto’s Adventure, Alpha Bear, Smash Hit and paid games like Reigns, Prune, Samorost 3, and Mushroom 11. Altogether, this seems to be a a promising feature for Google Play, which for a long time had a problem with app discoverability. For a period of time, some of the best games and applications from smaller developers were overshadowed by more popular applications from bigger developers. To alleviate this concern, Google has added curated sections to the Play Store to bring applications and games relevant to users’ interest and needs. If everything goes as planned, this is a win-win solution for Google and the developers, with exposure to a larger audience for indie developers and an improved gaming ecosystem for Google Play.