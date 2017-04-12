Garmin Debuts vivosmart 3 Fitness Tracker for $139

Hoping to impress health conscious individuals, Garmin today introduced the latest addition to its lineup of affordable activity trackers – the vivosmart 3. Garmin claims more and more people are showing an interest in understanding the meaning behind their activity stats and that’s where the new vivosmart 3 comes into the equation.

Feeling the stress of everyday existence upon you? Wondering what you real fitness age is? The vivosmart 3 is here to make your life easier by bringing forth a slew of features that should set the tracker apart from competitors like the Fitbit Charge 2. For starters, the All-day stress tracking feature measure the wearers’ heart rate when at rest in order to determine levels of stress. The results are then displayed in a wedge graph on the vivosmart 3’s display. An overview of the user’s stress levels across time is available in the accompanying Garmin Connect smartphone app, which is also home to a free online community where vivosmart 3 owners can track their workouts, sleep patterns or stress levels and compare their stats against those of friends. The wearable can also calculate a user’s fitness age based on their VO2 max score. Previously available on Garmin’s running watches, the measure of aerobic fitness can now be estimated by the vivosmart 3. An all-new Strength Training activity feature counts reps, sets and rest times during a workout. But despite being bundled with these advanced features, the vivosmart 3 drops the built-in GPS tracker its predecessor, the vivosmart HR+ took advantage of.

That’s not all the vivosmart 3 can do – the gadget is riddled with features that are not strangers to other fitness trackers, like automatic tracking of exercises including walking, running, biking, swimming, elliptical training and sleep tracking. Garmin’s new wearable is also home to a new breathing exercise designed to lower stress levels through controlled breathing. And through Intensity Minutes, the vivosmart 3 is able to measure the wearer’s activity intensity against stats recommended by health organizations. Like the vast majority of activity trackers out there, the vivosmart can relay smartphone notifications for calls, texts, emails, calendar to the user’s wrist. It can also remotely control music on a connected smartphone or take charge of a Garmin VIRB camera. Garmin’s new activity tracker features a monochrome display and a textured rubber band in black or purple. It’s already available in the US in small, medium, and large sizes for an affordable $139.99.