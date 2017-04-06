Gameloft’s N.O.V.A. Legacy Officially Hits Android Devices

Gameloft‘s latest first-person shooter titled N.O.V.A Legacy started rolling out on the Google Play Store after weeks of beta testing in select territories. N.O.V.A Legacy is yet another installment in the popular N.O.V.A series that took a back seat in recent years as Gameloft was focused on other projects. However, the company is now back with a new sci-fi FPS that promises to be just as exciting and action-packed as its predecessors while also being free and extremely light on hardware resources. The game itself only requires a 20MB download before you’re able to play it and is compatible with virtually all devices running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and newer versions of Google’s ubiquitous operating system, meaning you should be able to install and run it on almost every contemporary smartphone and tablet.

Another thing that makes N.O.V.A Legacy even more accessible than the previous installments in the series is the game’s business model, as Gameloft now opted to launch a free-to-play game supported by in-app purchases. The well-known mobile game developer is advertising its latest creation as a revision of sorts, as the game is based on the original N.O.V.A that debuted way back in 2009, initially as an iOS exclusive. Eight years later, the company managed to deliver a better-looking game that’s still true to its core formula. Unlike the seminal mobile FPS from 2009, N.O.V.A Legacy features significantly shorter missions that are suitable for playing on the go, Gameloft said, adding that the title is still aiming to offer a console-like gaming experience.

As expected, N.O.V.A Legacy puts players in the role of Kal Wardin who’s looking to save the human race from hostile aliens and is only interested in doing so in style. Refer to the video and gallery below to see an example of how N.O.V.A Legacy looks in action or follow the Google Play Store link beneath this writing to download the game free of charge. Note that while its Google Play listing says the game contains ads, that doesn’t seem to be the case, at least not during the first half an hour of the single player campaign.