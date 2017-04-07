Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 & 9.7 Now Getting Android Nougat

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 and Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 are reportedly receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update in select European countries. The new build is currently available for the LTE-enabled Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 (SM-T715) in Italy and the Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 (SM-T810) in Germany. Samsung released upgraded models of the two tablets in last year, but those feature model numbers SM-T719 for the 8.0-inch version and SM-T813 (Wi-Fi) and SM-T819 (LTE) for the 9.7-inch versions, so they aren’t included in the current update.

The new build weights around 1GB and ships with all goodies of Android 7.0 Nougat, including an overhauled user interface. What’s more, the package features the April Security Update and some performance improvements for both devices. There’s also new Game Launcher app which makes it easier for users to find all games installed on their device, on top of providing customized game recommendations based on users’ gaming history and preferences. Like it’s the case with updates such as these, it might take a few days before the new builds are available for download on all compatible devices across Europe, so try to remain patient while you’re waiting for them. Once the Nougat update becomes available for your tablet, make sure you have enough free storage space and at least 50 percent of battery left before you attempt to install it.

The original Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 and Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 debuted back in 2015. Both products feature Super AMOLED displays with a 2048 x 1535 resolution. When it comes to computing power, the devices rely on Samsung’s own Exynos 5433, an octa-core SoC with four 1.9GHz cores and four 1.3GHz cores, and boast 3GB of RAM, as well as either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. For those who need more storage space, Samsung has included a microSD card slot in both devices that supports up to 256GB of additional memory. On the imaging front, the Galaxy Tab S2 duo makes use of a primary 8-megapixel camera with autofocus and a 2.1-megapixel selfie shooter. The Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 ships with a 5,880mAh one.