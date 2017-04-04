Galaxy S8 Home Screen Icons Can Be Rearranged With A Tap

Home screen icons on the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus can be rearranged with a single tap, users have discovered, as reported by SamMobile. The latest iteration of Samsung’s proprietary Android launcher supports a feature that allows users to rearrange all Home screen shortcuts and automatically place them on the top or the bottom of the screen. Doing the former will place all app icons in the top left corner of the screen, while the latter will send them to the bottom right corner of the user interface. To try out the new feature, simply long-press any empty area of the Home screen on either the Galaxy S8 or the Galaxy S8 Plus to activate the Home screen editing interface, then interact with either the icon on the very top of the interface or the one on the bottom of the preview tab. The top icon will send your apps to the top of the screen while the bottom one will do the opposite, as expected.

While relatively intuitive, one obvious downside of the feature is that there’s no way to quickly go back to a custom icon arrangement you were using before rearranging your icons with the shortcuts described above. Regardless, the new functionality of Samsung’s latest Android launcher seems like a good alternative to the regular One-handed mode, especially for people who tend to keep their home screens relatively free of app shortcuts. The addition of this new functionality also compensates for the extremely tall displays of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus that some people may have trouble reaching when holding either device in one hand.

Refer to the screenshot below to see how the new functionality looks in practice. Naturally, owners of the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 Edge can already try out this feature by sideloading the Galaxy S8 launcher to their devices. Doing so will also enable Bixby, but the app won’t work unless you’re already running Android 7.0 Nougat on your Samsung-made device. The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are scheduled to launch worldwide on April 21, Samsung previously confirmed.