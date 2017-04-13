Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge Will Receive Nougat In India Soon

Samsung India will start distributing the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge in the coming days, probably by next week, a company representative revealed, as reported by SamMobile. While speaking to a customer inquiring about the availability of the update, a customer service rep said they’re expecting Nougat to start rolling out to the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge next week, though they weren’t able to definitely confirm that time frame, though more information on the matter will likely be available shortly. Refer to the screenshot below to see the aforementioned conversation for yourself.

The Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge initially started receiving the upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat in March and are already running the new version of Google’s operating system in many countries across Europe, including the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Netherlands. Regarding non-unlocked variants of Samsung’s 2015 handsets, some wireless carriers in the United States already started updating them to Nougat, though that process has yet to be completed. The software itself ships with a variety of new features, tweaks, and optimizations meant to improve performance, battery life, and the overall user experience of the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge. Among other things, Nougat boasts improvements to Doze and Multi-Window modes, a revamped notification system, and better multi-tasking functionality. Seeing how the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge were released with Android 5.0.2 Lollipop, Nougat is almost certainly the last major build of Android that will officially arrive on the handsets, though both should still continue receiving Android Security Updates in the coming months. However, recent teardowns of several Samsung-made apps suggested that the South Korean company is currently testing some build of Android 7.1 for its older Galaxy devices, though it remains to be seen whether the phone maker ends up distributing that build to the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge.

In related news, the Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer is currently preparing for the launch of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, its latest pair of Android flagships that’s slated to be released in most key markets next Friday, April 21.