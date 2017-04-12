Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge Receiving Android Nougat On Sprint

Sprint started pushing out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Samsung Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge units on its network, as some users have already started receiving the updates on their devices. As expected, the new build of Google’s ubiquitous operating system is being distributed to the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge as an over-the-air (OTA) update that’s rolling out in stages. This distribution technique ensures reliable rollouts but usually takes several days to be completed, so there’s no reason to worry if you still haven’t received a notification from your device prompting you to download the update. As always, you’re able to scan for the latest software package manually by opening the Settings app on your Galaxy S6 or Galaxy S6 Edge, navigating to the “About phone” section and tapping the “Download software updates” option, which will prompt your handset to download the update if it’s already available in your territory.

Both Samsung and Sprint recommend you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network before trying to download the update, in addition to making sure you have enough storage space and at least 50 percent of battery left. For reference, the Android 7.0 Nougat build for the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge is approximately 1068MB in size and it may take a while to be downloaded and installed depending on your Internet speed. The Nougat update for Samsung’s 2015 smartphones initially started rolling out last month, but it wasn’t until recently that wireless carriers in the United States started pushing it out to devices on their network. The builds that Sprint is now distributing are G920PVPU4DQC7 for the Galaxy S6 and G925PVPU4DQC7 for the Galaxy S6 Edge. In addition to a new major version of Android, the packages also ship with recent Android Security Updates.

With the release of Android 7.0 Nougat for the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge on Sprint, the fourth largest wireless carrier in the country will soon successfully update all of Samsung’s 2015 flagships on its network. The Overland Park-based company started distributing the same update to the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus and the Galaxy Note 5 units last week, and both of those rollouts have now been completed.