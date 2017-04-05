Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge Getting Mar 2017 Patch On T-Mobile

T-Mobile started pushing out the March Security Update for the Samsung Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge, at least one user has confirmed for TmoNews. The update reportedly started rolling out on Wednesday, bearing the software version G925TUVU5EQC2. As per the changelog of the latest software update, the new package ships with security improvements for the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge, bringing the Android patch security level of both devices to March 1, 2017. The changelog doesn’t mention any other additions, meaning the latest update for Samsung’s pair of 2015 flagships was only meant to patch some known vulnerabilities of the Android operating system.

The software package is just over 101MB in size and is rolling out in stages, so you may not receive a notification prompting you to download the update until later this week. Those who are feeling impatient can always try searching for the update manually by opening the Settings app on their device, navigating to the “About phone” section, and tapping the option to scan for updates from the following menu. As always, it’s recommended you charge your device to at least 50 percent and make sure it has enough free storage space and a Wi-Fi connection before attempting to download and install the update. The new software package for the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge started rolling out less than a month after T-Mobile pushed out the January Security Update to both handsets. While T-Mobile wasn’t exactly updating either device on a monthly basis in the past, that might change now after Samsung vowed to release regular updates for the unlocked variants of its smartphones in the United States, meaning carriers might be pressured to follow suit with Samsung-made handsets on their networks.

Regardless of the newly released Android security patch, there’s still no word on when T-Mobile might start pushing out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to all Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge units on its network. As things stand right now, that likely won’t happen before Samsung’s upcoming flagship duo hits the market later this month, though more details on the matter ought to follow soon.