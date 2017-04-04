Galaxy Note 8 Concept Image Pops Up With A Dual Camera Setup

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 probably won’t launch for another four months or so, and yet we’re already starting to see some rumors and leaks when it comes to this phablet, while its concept render just surfaced as well. If you take a look at the provided image, you’ll get to see the leaked concept render of Samsung’s upcoming flagship phablet. Now, do keep in mind that this is not a leak of the device, not at all, this is just a concept image created by a third-party designer, and it is obviously based on the company’s recently announced Galaxy S8 smartphones.

As you can see, this phone features a curved display on the sides, just like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, while its bezels above and below the display are extremely thin, even thinner than on the Galaxy S8 handsets. This concept smartphone features four physical keys, just like its Galaxy S8 siblings. On the right, you’ll find the power / lock key, while on the left lie volume up, volume down and Bixby AI physical keys. Now, if you take a look at the back of this phone, you’ll get to see its dual camera setup, and below it, you’ll notice the heart rate sensor, and an LED flash. Company’s branding is also placed on the back of the device, and the back side of this smartphone is also curved, just like the front, and it seems like we’re looking at a symmetrical design here. The company’s S Pen stylus is also a part of this image, as you can see, though that stylus seems to be way too thick for the phone that is shown off, it doesn’t seem that proportional at all, but this is just a concept render after all.

Now, we’ve already seen some Galaxy Note 8 leaks which arrived last month. According to a rumor that surfaced, the Galaxy Note 8’s codename is ‘Great’. In addition to that, the phone’s alleged schematics surfaced as well, though it remains to be seen how accurate they are, rumors and leaks that surfaced this early are usually not that accurate, but who knows. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to land in August or September, and it will almost certainly resemble the Galaxy S8 devices, and will ship with an all-new S Pen stylus.