Galaxy J7 Perx Is Now Available At Sprint For $265

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Perx has just been announced by Sprint. This is actually the Galaxy J7 (2017), but it was announced under a different name by the US-based carrier. Sprint has also announced that the price of this phone is $265, and that it is already available for purchase, for those of you that are interested in getting one. The aforementioned price applies if you’d like to get the phone without signing a contract, if you opt to sign a contract with Sprint, however, you can get it for $11 per month for 24 months, with no upfront payment, as per usual, get more info by following the source link down below.

Now, in addition to hitting Sprint, the Galaxy J7 Perx is also expected to arrive at Boost and Virgin under this name, while TracFone will launch it under the Galaxy J7 Sky Pro moniker. The Galaxy J7 Perx features a 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, along with the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics processing. This handset packs in a 3,300mAh removable battery, while you’re also getting Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box here, with the company’s custom skin on top of it. An 8-megapixel snapper is placed on the back of the Galaxy J7 Perx, while a 5-megapixel shooter can be found on its front side. The phone measures 140.7 x 70.1 x 8.6mm, while the phone also features Bluetooth 4.2, and weighs 138 grams.

The Galaxy J7 Perx looks like most Galaxy-branded smartphones in the last couple of years. The phone ships with a physical home key below the display, which doubles as a fingerprint scanner. There are two capacitive buttons included here, they’re flanking the home button. The phone’s power / lock key is placed on the right, while you’ll find its volume rocker keys on the left. If you’d like to purchase the Galaxy J7 Perx from Sprint, you can do so via the source link down below., where you can find all the additional details as well.