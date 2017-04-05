Galaxy J3 Pro Gets Introduced In India With Spreadtrum’s SoC

Samsung has just introduced the Galaxy J3 Pro in India, and interestingly enough, this is not the same device that was announced back in June 2016, and it doesn’t really come with a ‘2017’ tag next to it. This is Samsung’s budget offering for emerging markets, it seems, and the company thinks this phone is perfect for the Indian smartphone market, as budget phones usually turn out to be most popular in the Indian smartphone market. In any case, let’s see what this new Galaxy J3 Pro smartphone has to offer, shall we.

This new Galaxy J3 Pro smartphone is actually quite similar to the one that Samsung introduced back in June last year, as it comes with the same display, battery, RAM count, etc. The Galaxy J3 Pro features a metallic frame, while the phone ships with a physical home key which is flanked by two capacitive buttons. The Galaxy J3 Pro sports a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) Super AMOLED display, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). This handset is fueled by Spreadtrum’s quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz, though we don’t know what model exactly. The device features an 8-megapixel snapper (f/2.2 aperture) on the back, while a 5-megapixel shooter (f/2.2 aperture) can be found on its front side. A 2,600mAh battery is also a part of this package, and the device sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, and even comes with a built-in FM Radio.

Android 5.1 Lollipop comes pre-installed on the Galaxy J3 Pro, and on top of it, you’ll get Samsung’s very own UI, of course. This handset measures 142.3 x 71 x 7.9mm, while it weighs 138 grams. The Galaxy J3 Pro comes in black, white and gold color variants, and it is priced at 8.490. For those of you who are interested in getting this smartphone, do keep in mind that the phone will be exclusively available from Paytm starting from April 6th. If you’d like to get one, follow the source link down below and click the ‘Notify me’ badge on the side, so that the company informs you the moment this smartphone becomes available.