Former Pentagon Chief Information Officer Joins Samsung

Former Pentagon Chief Information Officer (CIO) Terry Halvorsen joined Samsung Electronics, South Korean industry sources said on Wednesday, as reported by Yonhap. The ex-officer was reportedly hired by Samsung in an advisory role and will help the company improve its network security and related services. Halvorsen became the CIO of the United States Department of Defense in early 2015, having previously served as deputy commander of Navy Cyber Forces and Navy CIO of the Department of the Navy. Following his retirement from government service this February, Halvorsen joined the American division of the Seoul-based tech giant, though it’s currently unclear whether he applied for a job at Samsung or was offered one.

His master’s degree in educational technology and years of experience with network management and information technologies suggest Samsung made the right choice by recruiting Halvorsen. Having a high-profile network security advisor in the U.S. could also be a boost for the company at a time when online privacy is an extremely topical and highly debated subject. Following President Trump’s recent approval of a polarizing bill revoking broadband privacy rules in the country that were intended to stop ISPs from selling user browsing data without major restrictions, numerous advocacy groups, politicians, and other individuals have expressed their concerns on both online privacy and security, as the two tend to go hand in hand.

Regarding Samsung specifically, the South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer is currently preparing for the launch of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, its upcoming pair of Android flagships that are meant to succeed last year’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. The two handsets are expected to be massive commercial hits that will help Samsung’s mobile units recoup losses incurred due to the Galaxy Note 7 debacle last fall. Despite the fact that Samsung issued two unprecedented recalls before ultimately discontinuing its highly advertised device, recent reports indicate that the company’s brand hasn’t endured a major hit due to the ordeal and most consumers are willing to give the Seoul-based company another chance. More details on the matter should follow soon as the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are scheduled to be released next Friday, April 21.