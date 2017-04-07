First TV Ad For Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus Debuts

Samsung debuted the first TV ad for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, its upcoming flagship duo announced last week. The minute-long promotional video is primarily focused on advertising the curved Infinity Display of the Galaxy S8 lineup and its overall bezel-less design. You can watch the full clip below and expect to see it quite a few times over the course of the next several weeks.

The South Korean tech giant started its promotional efforts aimed at advertising the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus only moments after it announced the two devices last Wednesday. The company even went as far as to cover the entire New York City’s Time Square with Galaxy S8 ads, a feat that Samsung even advertised on its own earlier this week. Overall, the company is expected to spend vast amounts of money on advertising its upcoming Android-powered devices as it’s looking to make amends for last year’s Galaxy Note 7 debacle by bouncing back from that ordeal with a pair of commercial hits, something that will likely make both consumers and investors happy. An update on Samsung’s marketing efforts will likely follow in the coming days.

Samsung’s new flagship lineup consists of a device with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen and a smartphone with a 6.2-inch one, both of which boast QHD+ (2960 x 1440) resolution. The devices are powered by the Samsung-made Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) in certain territories, feature 4GB of RAM, and ship with at least 64GB of storage space. Other notable features of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus include a 12-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front sensor, IP68 certification, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and an integrated iris scanner. The handsets will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and also ship with Bixby, Samsung’s new voice-enabled assistant that was likely created by Viv Labs, a U.S. AI startup acquired by the Seoul-based tech giant in late 2016. The global launch of both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus is scheduled for Friday, April 21, though some wireless carriers and retailers might start shipping pre-orders earlier than that.