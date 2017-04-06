First Major Update For HTC U Ultra Now Rolling Out

A few weeks after launching in the United States, the HTC U Ultra is getting its first major software update. HTC’s own Vice President of Product Management Mo Versi made the announcement on Twitter, noting that the new build was designed to not only fix a number of bugs but also to add new features to the second screen of the device.

An HTC U Ultra owner later took to Twitter to confirm they’re receiving the update, backing their claims by providing the screenshot you can see below. The new build ships with the software version 1.15.401.12 and weighs 638.2MB. Its changelog doesn’t mention anything about new second screen features, but it does tell us HTC’s AI-driven helper, the HTC Sense Companion app now comes pre-installed, in addition to mentioning some system performance enhancements. Strangely enough, when the HTC U Ultra landed in retail, it shipped without the Sense Companion and the Taiwanese company later chose to release the application separately through the Google Play Store. The app houses a personal companion that is capable of learning users’ habits, so it can serve relevant information which is displayed in the form of info cards. HTC recommends users to use a Wi-Fi connection to download and install the update, as expected.

The HTC U Ultra was officially unveiled a few days after CES 2017 wrapped up, boasting an attractive glossy design and a 5.7-inch display panel with 2560 x 1440 resolution plus a secondary 2-inch display. Like the LG G6, the HTC U Ultra is also powered by last year’s Snapdragon 821 and ships with 4GB of RAM, in addition to being sold in variants with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. For users who need more than that, there’s a microSD card slot onboard which supports up to 2TB of additional memory. HTC’s latest flagship includes a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8, optical image stabilization (OIS), laser & phase detection autofocus, dual-LED flash, and an advanced 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset was launched with Android 7.0 Nougat running out of the box and will likely be updated to newer iterations of Google’s operating system in the future.