Facebook Is Close To A Deal With The EU Over WhatsApp Data

Facebook is close to a deal with the EU over WhatsApp data as a new report states that EU regulators have mentioned they were hoping to come to a resolution over the matter within the next few months. According to the report, Helen Dixon who is the Data Protection Commissioner for Ireland, wants to come to a deal with the social media giant by Summer time which could mean that Facebook and EU regulators are near an agreement over the issue of WhatsApp sharing data with Facebook, an issue which the EU addressed in 2016 after it asked WhatsApp to stop sharing user collected data from European countries with Facebook due to a concern over user privacy.

After the initial request for WhatsApp to stop sharing data, Facebook stopped collecting the data of WhatsApp users in November of last year. Since they stopped collecting data Facebook has mentioned that they won’t be using that data to serve up targeted advertisements, at least not until they reach an agreement with the EU on how they can use the data without being in violation of any regulations set forth by the EU.

Amid growing concerns over privacy and user data over the last couple of years it shouldn’t be too surprising that the EU wasn’t happy with the data sharing happening between Facebook and it’s second most popular chat app, but it would seem that both Facebook and its regulators in Europe have been working on a plan for the shared data that will appease both parties. How that will necessarily affect users, if it affects them in any way in the first place, is unclear, and it will likely stay that way until an agreement is reached which may not happen until the Summer. When in the Summer is also another unknown as an exact time frame was’t mentioned, so a deal between Facebook and the EU could be reached over this particular matter anywhere between June and the end of August. With both parties continually working on a solution, any users concerned about data privacy may be abl to rest a little easier in the coming months after a plan is put in place.