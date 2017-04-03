Entry-Level ZTE Prestige 2 Launched In The U.S. At $79.99

Sprint’s prepaid brands – Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile – have launched an all-new entry-level smartphone called the ZTE Prestige 2 on their networks. The device is a follow-up to the original ZTE Prestige that was launched way back in 2015, and just like its predecessor, comes with distinctly modest hardware for the most part. However, the handset does sport a rather affordable price-tag, so in case you’re looking to get yourself a new smartphone without breaking the bank, the ZTE Prestige 2 can be yours for just $79.99 at either carrier. The device is also available for purchase at select BestBuy outlets around the country, as well as on the retailer’s official website, BestBuy.com.

The ZTE Prestige 2 is an entry-level device that features a 5-inch display with a FWVGA resolution (854 x 480 pixels). The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 SoC that comes with a quad-core 1.1GHz CPU and the Adreno 304 GPU. While the SoC itself supports Quick Charge 2.0, it isn’t immediately clear whether the handset will come with Quick Charge capabilities. The ZTE Prestige 2 ships with 2GB of RAM and just 16GB of internal storage, but that can be expanded by way of a microSD card of up to 32GB in capacity. Imaging options on the ZTE Prestige 2 include 5-megapixel cameras on both the front and back, with the primary camera on the rear accompanied by an LED flash.

The phone comes with LTE connectivity, while a 2,035mAh battery keeps the lights on. Disappointingly, the ZTE Prestige 2 ships with the dated Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, and there’s no word on whether users can expect a software update that will introduce a newer flavor of Android to the device at a later date. Either way, it will be interesting to see how this smartphone is received by customers in a day and age when unlocked devices with much better hardware are available at similar – or even lower – price points via online retailers like Amazon and eBay. A case in point is the recently-launched Alcatel A30 that is originally priced at $119.99 for the standard version, but also has an ad-supported model that is available to Amazon Prime members at just $59.99.